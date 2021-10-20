Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] Revenue clocked in at $95.50 million, up 84.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] plunged by -$21.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $148.00 during the day while it closed the day at $137.01. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock has also loss -14.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SI stock has inclined by 27.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.43% and gained 84.38% year-on date.

The market cap for SI stock reached $3.65 billion, with 25.71 million shares outstanding and 24.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 758.17K shares, SI reached a trading volume of 2940670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $154.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $76, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 11.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 170.45.

SI stock trade performance evaluation

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.00. With this latest performance, SI shares gained by 34.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 674.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.84, while it was recorded at 154.35 for the last single week of trading, and 115.72 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.53. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] managed to generate an average of $120,546 per employee.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,693 million, or 79.10% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,771,504, which is approximately 39.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,756,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.62 million in SI stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $204.03 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 194.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 6,373,579 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,923,620 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 9,356,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,653,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,702 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 449,431 shares during the same period.