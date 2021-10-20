Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] Stock trading around $0.49 per share: What’s Next?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Regulus Therapeutics Announces Strategic Prioritization of RGLS8429, its Next-Generation Candidate for the Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

-Company will advance RGLS8429 supported by strong preclinical data and superior pharmacologic profile as compared to first-generation RGLS4326-.

-Validating sections of IND-enabling toxicity studies for RGLS8429 have been completed, with IND submission and Phase 1 initiation expected in Q2 2022-.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -64.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RGLS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.49 and lowest of $0.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.32, which means current price is +3.19% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, RGLS reached a trading volume of 3633467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]?

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has RGLS stock performed recently?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.15. With this latest performance, RGLS shares dropped by -32.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7014, while it was recorded at 0.5015 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0714 for the last 200 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

Insider trade positions for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

There are presently around $11 million, or 37.70% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,451,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,095,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 million in RGLS stocks shares; and ENDURANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.26 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly 9.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 2,376,668 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 6,891,670 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 13,595,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,863,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,368 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 5,927,002 shares during the same period.