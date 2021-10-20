RBC Capital Mkts lifts CSX Corporation [CSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price plunged by -0.35 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on October 14, 2021 that CSX Wins Climate Leadership Award for Emissions Reduction Program.

The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry have named CSX as a 2021 Climate Leadership Award recipient in recognition of the company’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

CSX earned the prestigious award in the category for GHG reduction goal setting, which has established the company as a sustainability leader not only among transportation companies, but across American industry.

A sum of 10225675 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.40M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $34.43 and dropped to a low of $33.945 until finishing in the latest session at $34.11.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.47. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 33.70 for the last single week of trading, and 31.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 14.87%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,276 million, or 75.20% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186,291,657, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 182,870,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.85 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

588 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 84,898,935 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 123,559,466 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 1,441,391,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,649,849,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,729,905 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 14,649,144 shares during the same period.