Raymond James slashes price target on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] – find out why.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] gained 20.21% on the last trading session, reaching $14.81 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2021 that ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or “the Company”) (NYSE:DNA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ginkgo is the subject of a report published by Scorpion Capital on October 6, 2021. The report alleges that the Company is a “colossal scam.” The report describes the Company as a “shell game” whose revenues are highly dependent on related-party transactions. Scorpion Capital alleges that the Company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.” Based on this news, Ginkgo shares fell as much as 20% in intraday trading on the same day.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. represents 215.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.31 billion with the latest information. DNA stock price has been found in the range of $12.17 to $14.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 15391111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 212.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.75. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 33.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.69 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $2,668 million, or 57.70% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 91,002,810, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,102,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.0 million in DNA stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $66.97 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 180,091,605 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,165,110 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,100,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,156,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,091,605 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 105,200 shares during the same period.