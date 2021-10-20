Piper Sandler slashes price target on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] – find out why.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.41%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of U.S. Well Services, Inc. – USWS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

Over the last 12 months, USWS stock rose by 173.77%. The one-year U.S. Well Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -124.06. The average equity rating for USWS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.87 million, with 25.31 million shares outstanding and 3.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, USWS stock reached a trading volume of 3333055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

USWS Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 29.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Well Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 95.50% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 5,821,341, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 2,858,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.57 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 620,490 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 845,563 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,302,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,768,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 486,331 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 421,076 shares during the same period.