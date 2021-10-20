PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock Upgrade by Itau BBA analyst, price target now $65

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] surged by $1.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.73 during the day while it closed the day at $37.72. The company report on June 3, 2021 that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79622.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock has also gained 2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAGS stock has declined by -33.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.16% and lost -33.68% year-on date.

The market cap for PAGS stock reached $11.71 billion, with 330.09 million shares outstanding and 179.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 3945590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Itau BBA have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGS stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PAGS shares from 42 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

PAGS stock trade performance evaluation

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, PAGS shares dropped by -32.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.61, while it was recorded at 36.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.81 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 43.33%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,005 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,267,471, which is approximately 0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,442,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.64 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $346.13 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly -6.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 23,479,655 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 23,945,680 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 138,278,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,703,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,199,057 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,450,424 shares during the same period.