OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain 66.17% so far this year. What now?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.45%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Sempra Announces Strategic And Financial Update.

Over the last 12 months, OGI stock rose by 87.29%.

The market cap for the stock reached $839.71 million, with 300.57 million shares outstanding and 240.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, OGI stock reached a trading volume of 4357339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

CIBC have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

OGI Stock Performance Analysis:

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 18.11% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,578,871, which is approximately 41.664% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,453,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 million in OGI stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.98 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -27.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 11,965,469 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,390,730 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 23,767,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,123,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,764,780 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 854,179 shares during the same period.