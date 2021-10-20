Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Is Currently -3.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 10/19/21, posting a -3.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $160.55. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 4, 2021.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, November 4, 2021, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:.

Conference call details:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3002738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 5.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.85%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $12.53 billion, with 74.12 million shares outstanding and 73.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 3002738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $264.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $290, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 13.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -29.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.03, while it was recorded at 164.98 for the last single week of trading, and 199.33 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $6,427 million, or 55.30% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,670,660, which is approximately 13.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,885,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.32 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $731.37 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly -16.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 5,930,183 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 8,037,360 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 26,064,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,031,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,545 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,820,816 shares during the same period.