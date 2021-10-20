Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $27

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price plunged by -3.44 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Nordstrom invites Customers To Make Merry And Celebrate The Season Of Joy.

– It’s the season to Make Merry and Nordstrom is a one-stop destination for customers with the very best gifts, festive experiences, and convenient services to make gifting easy.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8853154-nordstrom-canada-holiday-2021/.

A sum of 4455222 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.84M shares. Nordstrom Inc. shares reached a high of $29.88 and dropped to a low of $28.48 until finishing in the latest session at $28.60.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.77. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $34.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $36, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 38 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.57, while it was recorded at 28.16 for the last single week of trading, and 34.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,750 million, or 61.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,269,362, which is approximately 15.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,085,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.44 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $287.27 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -15.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,172,705 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 8,959,645 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 70,019,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,151,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,002,784 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,338,147 shares during the same period.