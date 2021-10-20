Noble Capital Markets lifts Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] closed the trading session at $8.27 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.90, while the highest price level was $8.61. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Consolidated Uranium Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium Inc., Creating a New Labrador Focused Uranium Explorer and Developer.

Exercises Option on the Moran Lake Uranium and Vanadium Project.

Labrador Uranium Enters Agreement with Altius Minerals to Acquire Land Position in the Central Mineral Belt.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 94.13 percent and weekly performance of 10.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 5155224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 750.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.41. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 413.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $321 million, or 25.73% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,942,127, which is approximately -6.21% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,005,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.4 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $32.06 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 26.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,948,603 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,288,451 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,604,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,841,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,604 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,431 shares during the same period.