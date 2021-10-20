NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] gain 10.57% so far this year. What now?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTP] loss -3.83% on the last trading session, reaching $2.51 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2021 that NextPlay Appoints Jorge E. Miró Hernández as President and COO of NextBank International.

via NewMediaWire — NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for consumers, digital advertisers, video gamers and travelers, has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Jorge E. Miró Hernández as President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as appointing Carla P. Méndez as Chief Administrative Officer of NextBank International (the international banking unit of the company’s fintech division).

Over the past several years, Miró has focused on assisting de novo financial institutions comply with regulatory regimes, particularly regarding the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. He has held various positions at local Financial Institutions and International Banking and Financial Entities in Puerto Rico, including Scotiabank, where he developed, managed, and maintained numerous compliance policies and procedures.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. represents 19.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $201.93 million with the latest information. NXTP stock price has been found in the range of $2.42 to $2.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, NXTP reached a trading volume of 7325524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, NXTP shares gained by 65.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15873.15 and a Gross Margin at -7480.31. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34142.99.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -46.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.12. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$916,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NXTP]

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.70% of NXTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,543, which is approximately 128.637% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 228,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in NXTP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in NXTP stock with ownership of nearly 121.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in NextPlay Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTP] by around 561,709 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 62,198 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 665,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,289,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,612 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,285 shares during the same period.