Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] moved down -0.07: Why It’s Important

The company report on September 24, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Provides Update to Chairman's Address From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), released an update to the chairman’s address to shareholders from its recent annual meeting of shareholders on August 20, 2021 from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice.

On August 20, 2021, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice issued a chairman’s address at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders here. Subsequent to the address, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Justin Davis-Rice has provided an update below.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock is now 248.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAKD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.68 and lowest of $0.6512 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.40, which means current price is +250.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 55.46M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 30885232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 22.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 631.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6304, while it was recorded at 0.6783 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7043 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,173,932, which is approximately 7454.746% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 609,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in NAKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 86.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 3,446,195 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 467,664 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 597,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,511,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,725,743 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 284,049 shares during the same period.