Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 443.70M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.37 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. The company report on October 18, 2021 that SOS Announces Lease of Office in Manhattan as its North American Headquarters.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced the lease of its North American headquarters at 866 2nd Ave, New York. SOS Information Technology New York Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SOS Ltd., has leased a full floor of office space at 866 2nd Ave, New York, NY.

SOS has been actively expanding its global footprint during the past year or so. Leasing of the Manhattan space signifies a new chapter of SOS’ growth. The facility is expected to accommodate SOS’s business development, management, blockchain R&D activities in North America.

SOS Limited stock has also gained 14.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOS stock has declined by -13.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.24% and gained 59.46% year-on date.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $443.70 million, with 188.01 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 9696465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.01. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 6.70% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,403,688, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 89.36% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,340,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.52 million in SOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.65 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 189.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 7,766,561 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,504,958 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,633,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,904,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,894,997 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 687,269 shares during the same period.