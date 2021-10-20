Market cap of Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] reaches 2.06B – now what?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.92 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Clover Health Sponsors Expo4Seniors Event to Promote Health Equity and Engage Senior Community in Nashville.

, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announces its sponsorship of Expo4Seniors’ Senior Expo 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The event is a one-stop shop for seniors, their caregivers, and family members to meet and speak with companies providing senior lifestyle, health, and wellness services in the area in order to help them navigate challenges that many people face as they age.

At the event, Clover representatives will engage with the local senior community to educate them about Clover’s offerings and how the company is working to increase access to quality services for the Medicare population in Nashville. Additionally, representatives will distribute free copies of Clover Living, Clover’s quarterly healthy lifestyle magazine designed specifically for people over sixty years of age. In addition to providing tips and information about living well, taking care of your body and mind, and understanding Medicare coverage, the magazine features healthy, easy, and delicious recipes, interviews with celebrities, puzzles, and more.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is now -52.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLOV Stock saw the intraday high of $8.13 and lowest of $7.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.85, which means current price is +25.52% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.82M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 15079859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 7.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $1,096 million, or 54.80% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,529,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.48 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $40.73 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 8,089,659 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 25,666,582 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 104,590,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,346,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,117,410 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,163,027 shares during the same period.