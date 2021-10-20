Market cap of American Resources Corporation [AREC] reaches 152.97M – now what?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.58 at the close of the session, up 6.17%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that American Resources Corporation Begins Engineering and Planning for Restart of Company’s West Virginia Metallurgical Carbon Complex.

Company’s Wyoming County Coal (WCC) represents one of the last fully permitted, virgin “mid vol” metallurgical carbon complexes in the world.

Complex includes onsite carbon processing, rail load out and controlled, premium mineral reserve for two permitted underground mines and one surface mine.

American Resources Corporation stock is now 32.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AREC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.58 and lowest of $2.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.02, which means current price is +47.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, AREC reached a trading volume of 3294916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Resources Corporation [AREC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREC shares is $3.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 218.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has AREC stock performed recently?

American Resources Corporation [AREC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.17. With this latest performance, AREC shares gained by 34.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.46 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1552.09 and a Gross Margin at -838.46. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -967.81.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$1,025,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for American Resources Corporation [AREC]

There are presently around $11 million, or 7.30% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,487,954, which is approximately 60.632% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 767,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 million in AREC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.17 million in AREC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 2,471,129 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 590,391 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,295,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,356,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,105,314 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 496,660 shares during the same period.