Market cap of Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] reaches 475.41M – now what?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] plunged by -$2.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.65 during the day while it closed the day at $19.85. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Aehr Receives $1.3 Million Order for FOX-NP™ Test & Burn-in Systems for Photonics Device Characterization and Product Qualification.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it has received a $1.3 million order from a current customer for two FOX-NP™ systems, adding to their existing fleet to provide additional test capacity for new product engineering characterization and qualification of photonics devices. The FOX-NP Systems are expected to ship within the next few months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “This customer is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and is using Aehr as their plan of record for all wafer level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers. These new FOX-NP systems are configured with two test blades to allow two wafers to be tested in parallel using our proprietary WaferPak Contactors, and each system allows the customer to test either two of the same wafers or two different wafers with different test plans. This customer is expected to purchase sets of Aehr WaferPaks for these systems at a later date. In addition, this customer continues to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future.

Aehr Test Systems stock has also gained 3.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEHR stock has inclined by 147.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 806.39% and gained 684.59% year-on date.

The market cap for AEHR stock reached $475.41 million, with 24.00 million shares outstanding and 21.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 4360662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

AEHR stock trade performance evaluation

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 85.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 806.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1359.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -24.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.13. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$25,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 23.90% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.8 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.28 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 52,403 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 292,278 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,267,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,612,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,775 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 220,550 shares during the same period.