Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, down -1.37%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its Infectious Disease R&D Center in Maryland.

Internal R&D Capabilities Expected to Support U.S. Pandemic Preparedness with Accelerated Discovery and Development of Vaccines and Antivirals Against COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases.

The R&D Center is Operational with a Dedicated Staff of Scientists and Technicians.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -11.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.61 and lowest of $0.5761 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.12, which means current price is +14.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.50M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 10841143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.40. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6372, while it was recorded at 0.5766 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0028 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $44 million, or 21.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,501,101, which is approximately 248.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,766,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.41 million in TNXP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.3 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -14.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 38,200,159 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,607,693 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,447,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,254,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,073,198 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,003 shares during the same period.