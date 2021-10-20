Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.60 during the day while it closed the day at $14.46. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Fisker Inc. to Establish Specialty Engineering Division in United Kingdom; David King to Run New Operation.

The Fisker Magic Works will focus on low-volume, specialty and custom products.

David King joins Fisker as SVP of Engineering and will run new operation.

Fisker Inc. stock has also gained 6.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSR stock has declined by -9.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.83% and lost -1.30% year-on date.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $4.37 billion, with 295.28 million shares outstanding and 158.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 4299683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89230.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 15.90 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,033 million, or 43.90% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,509,862, which is approximately 20.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 11,154,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.3 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $147.02 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 288.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 30,971,215 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 27,715,145 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 12,774,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,461,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,654,322 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 22,591,408 shares during the same period.