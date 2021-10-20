Market Analysts see Express Inc. [EXPR] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] closed the trading session at $4.30 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.135, while the highest price level was $4.37. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Express Announces Departure of CFO Perry Pericleous and Appoints President & COO Matthew Moellering Interim CFO.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announced the departure of the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Perry Pericleous, effective November 12, 2021. Mr. Pericleous is leaving the Company to pursue another opportunity.

The Company has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, and President & Chief Operating Officer Matthew Moellering will serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer in the interim, along with his existing responsibilities. Mr. Moellering has served as the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer since September 2019. He also served as Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer from January 2019 to June 2019, and was the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Pericleous, who reports directly to Mr. Moellering, will continue to work closely with Matt over the next month to ensure a smooth transition.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 372.53 percent and weekly performance of -5.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 4544374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 472.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.50 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.87 and a Gross Margin at +2.44. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.55.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,543.21. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,443.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$40,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $150 million, or 57.40% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,289,418, which is approximately 0.226% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,768,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.5 million in EXPR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $13.08 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 3.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 8,805,301 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,685,891 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,438,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,929,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,193,359 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,330,693 shares during the same period.