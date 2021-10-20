Macquarie lifts AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a low on 10/19/21, posting a -5.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.80. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Fathom Events Announces Life-Changing Event from Bestselling Author Dave Hollis, “Built Through Courage”.

One Night Cinema Event Features Hollis, Brendon Burchard, Heidi Powell, Jay Shetty, Mel Robbins, and Others.

Fathom Events is proud to announce “Dave Hollis: Built Through Courage” will be presented in movie theaters nationwide in a special one-night cinema event on November 17. This special event taps into renowned speaker and bestselling author Dave Hollis’ latest revelatory work about the uniqueness and value of each person and features renowned speakers and authors such as Brendon Burchard, Heidi Powell, Jay Shetty, Mel Robbins, Grandma Lee, Maria Menounos, Tom Bilyeu, Annie Downs, Carlos Whittaker, Glo Atanmo, Jon Acuff, Jamie Kern Lima, Trent Shelton, and Dave Barnes. Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 52264872 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.09%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $20.60 billion, with 504.89 million shares outstanding and 448.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.28M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 52264872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.54.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1052.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.33, while it was recorded at 40.51 for the last single week of trading, and 26.08 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $5,210 million, or 25.30% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,434,498, which is approximately 18.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,482,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $335.03 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 28,002,614 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 15,376,867 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 84,306,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,686,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,199,003 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,883,118 shares during the same period.