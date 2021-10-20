Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] is 67.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE: MIC] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $3.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2021 that MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023.

Conversion ratio increased to 162.9223 units.

Increase reflects distribution related to Atlantic Aviation sale.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation represents 87.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $330.56 million with the latest information. MIC stock price has been found in the range of $3.68 to $3.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.21M shares, MIC reached a trading volume of 3259105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

Trading performance analysis for MIC stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, MIC shares gained by 14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.44 for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.83, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.75. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.32.

Return on Total Capital for MIC is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.12. Additionally, MIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] managed to generate an average of -$93,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation go to -3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]

There are presently around $241 million, or 91.90% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,803,915, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,906,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.97 million in MIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.3 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE:MIC] by around 18,566,359 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 19,399,396 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 26,936,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,901,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,802,885 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,437,570 shares during the same period.