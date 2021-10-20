LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] is 82.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] gained 13.17% or 0.71 points to close at $6.10 with a heavy trading volume of 4456170 shares. The company report on October 20, 2021 that LM Funding Announces Closing of Upsized $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a technology-based specialty finance company that intends to expand into the cryptocurrency mining business, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,315,780 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6,315,780 shares of the Company’s common stock. Each share of common stock was sold in a unit together with one common warrant at a public offering price of $4.75 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The common warrants have an exercise price of $5.00 per share of common stock, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. In addition, LM Funding has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 947,367 shares of common stock and/or common warrants to purchase up to 947,367 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 947,367 warrants.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $5.20, the shares rose to $6.14 and dropped to $4.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LMFA points out that the company has recorded 17.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, LMFA reached to a volume of 4456170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.65.

Trading performance analysis for LMFA stock

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.55. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 48.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.74 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.67 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.14.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -42.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.96. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$507,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 52.20 and a Current Ratio set at 52.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.70% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,643, which is approximately 96.736% of the company’s market cap and around 13.17% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 77,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in LMFA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 20.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 118,806 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 39,407 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 57,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 237 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 39,407 shares during the same period.