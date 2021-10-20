Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell -20.31% so far this year. What now?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] price surged by 20.01 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 14, 2021 that KTRA: FY21 Financial Results.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

A sum of 12150926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $0.8031 until finishing in the latest session at $1.02.

The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -21.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2344, while it was recorded at 0.9280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6383 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.30% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,122,231, which is approximately 100.251% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 523,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 82.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 993,840 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 498,095 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,234,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,726,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,301 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 87,690 shares during the same period.