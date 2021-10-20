Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] is -70.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.91%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of C. Daniel Myers to Board of Directors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, announced the appointment of C. Daniel Myers to its Board of Directors. Mr. Myers, who has more than 35 years of ophthalmic pharmaceutical experience, will serve as a Class III director, and join both the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “Dan has an extensive background in ophthalmology and his commercial and significant corporate strategy experience will be instrumental as we execute on our vision of delivering new therapies for people living with ocular disease. We look forward to his insights on our commercial products EYSUVIS® and INVELTYS®, as well as with his guidance more broadly as we pursue our goal of establishing Kala as a leader in the treatment of eye diseases.”.

Over the last 12 months, KALA stock dropped by -75.65%. The average equity rating for KALA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.50 million, with 64.56 million shares outstanding and 42.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, KALA stock reached a trading volume of 5353614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

KALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.91. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -34.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.57 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8944, while it was recorded at 2.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1512.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.13. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1639.85.

Return on Total Capital for KALA is now -58.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.92. Additionally, KALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] managed to generate an average of -$554,931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

KALA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.90%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 59.90% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,465,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.82 million in KALA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.36 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly 12.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 2,738,134 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,349,900 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 22,097,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,185,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 896,825 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,493,111 shares during the same period.