JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.21% or 2.02 points to close at $168.57 with a heavy trading volume of 7961976 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Chase and Southwest Airlines® Expand Benefits for Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Cardmembers.

Introducing new rewards categories, even more travel benefits, and best consumer points offer ever for new Cardmembers.

, Chase and Southwest Airlines Co. in their 25th year of partnership, announced enhanced benefits to their lineup of award-winning* Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards. Consumer and business Cardmembers now have even more rewards categories to earn Rapid Rewards points, new and enhanced benefits that provide an elevated travel experience, and inflight savings – with no increase to annual fees.

It opened the trading session at $167.40, the shares rose to $168.65 and dropped to $166.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 11.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 7961976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $168.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $152, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 540.16.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.34, while it was recorded at 165.24 for the last single week of trading, and 153.74 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 8.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $357,766 million, or 72.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,376,146, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,221,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.25 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.89 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,632 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 49,526,907 shares. Additionally, 1,355 investors decreased positions by around 96,648,417 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 1,976,182,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,122,358,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,725,986 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,936,162 shares during the same period.