ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] Stock trading around $2.27 per share: What’s Next?

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] gained 4.13% or 0.09 points to close at $2.27 with a heavy trading volume of 14494957 shares. The company report on October 18, 2021 that ION announces preliminary third quarter 2021 revenues of $44 – 45 million, an increase of ~125% sequentially, driven by 3D strategy.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced that the Company expects third quarter 2021 revenues to be in the range of $44 – 45 million, an increase of approximately 125% sequentially and 175% from the third quarter 2020. In addition, the Company expects to report a significant sequential improvement in third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined later in this release) in the range of $21 – $22 million. At quarter end, the Company’s total liquidity improved to approximately $35 million, comprised of $24 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19 million) and $11 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Bolstered by the third, fully underwritten phase of the Company’s Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program that launched in September, E&P Technology & Services’ backlog is estimated to be $12 million.

“Third quarter revenues increased significantly, consistent with our expectations of momentum building as the year progresses,” said Chris Usher, ION’s President and CEO. “While both segments of our business demonstrated stronger sales, the increase is primarily attributable to execution of our 3D strategy. Despite the challenging backdrop, we have been able to increase our multi-client market share by approximately 50% through a purposeful focus on new 3D assets. More than half of the revenue generated this quarter stemmed from 3D data sales, both from the two new acquisition campaigns in the North Sea as well as our immense, artfully remastered reimaging program offshore Brazil. We are accelerating efforts to secure large-scale multi-million-dollar maritime digitalization projects for port management, maritime monitoring, and energy logistics while deferring longer-wavelength defense and port security ambitions. Our team has also made good progress towards the $15-20 million annual cost savings target we announced in August, building on the over $40 million eliminated in 2020.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.94, the shares rose to $2.33 and dropped to $1.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IO points out that the company has recorded 9.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, IO reached to a volume of 14494957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for IO stock

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.86. With this latest performance, IO shares gained by 69.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.47 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.35, while it was recorded at 1.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.34.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.20. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$86,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]

There are presently around $21 million, or 31.50% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 4,713,354, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,050,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in IO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.92 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly 80.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 6,501,186 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 815,272 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,726,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,042,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,969,010 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 80,602 shares during the same period.