HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Is Currently 8.66 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] traded at a high on 10/19/21, posting a 8.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.64. The company report on October 8, 2021 that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Blockchain Provides Update on At-the-Market Offering.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) provides an update on its at-the-market offering and the grant of option and restricted share units to an officer of the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13390444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at 8.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.13%.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $1.60 billion, with 376.61 million shares outstanding and 352.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 13390444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.95. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 40.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1010.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 86,564 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,114 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.