Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 billion, down -92.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] gained 12.04% or 0.39 points to close at $3.63 with a heavy trading volume of 9087924 shares. The company report on October 14, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or “the Company”) (NYSE:GOTU) f

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm, click here to participate.

It opened the trading session at $3.26, the shares rose to $3.64 and dropped to $3.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOTU points out that the company has recorded -87.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -61.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.05M shares, GOTU reached to a volume of 9087924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $19 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $3.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GOTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13.

Trading performance analysis for GOTU stock

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 55.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 33.43 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

83 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 37,896,771 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 44,521,864 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,818,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,236,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,381,438 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 14,522,447 shares during the same period.