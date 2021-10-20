Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] Revenue clocked in at $24.60 million, down -40.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] gained 22.11% or 0.42 points to close at $2.32 with a heavy trading volume of 29455523 shares. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Fuel Tech to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, announced that President & CEO Vince Arnone is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

The virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13, 2021, and a copy of the presentation materials will be available at www.ftek.com. Registration for the event is accessible via www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.

It opened the trading session at $1.95, the shares rose to $2.50 and dropped to $1.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTEK points out that the company has recorded 3.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -236.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 586.28K shares, FTEK reached to a volume of 29455523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTEK in the course of the last twelve months was 142.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.60.

Trading performance analysis for FTEK stock

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.82. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 37.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.58 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8000, while it was recorded at 1.8900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7800 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.07. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$58,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $13 million, or 18.80% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,489,465, which is approximately 13.642% of the company’s market cap and around 22.42% of the total institutional ownership; GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, holding 1,340,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 million in FTEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.07 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 13.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 1,137,679 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,427,787 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,097,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,662,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,932 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,168,172 shares during the same period.