Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is -71.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Farmmi Healthcare Subsidiary Receives BRC and HACCP Certifications.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced that one of its healthcare subsidiaries, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has been assessed and has been awarded the certificate for compliance with the requirements of BRC Global Standard Food Safety Issue 8: February 2019, and has been awarded the certificate for compliance with GB/T 27341-2009 Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (“HACCP”) System – General Requirements for Food Processing Plant GB 14881-2013 General Hygienic Regulation for Food Manufacturing HACCP Additional Requirements v1.0. These two certificates further validate the Company’s food safety system.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “After three days of comprehensive, careful examination, the audit team gave high marks for the Company’s safety management and control, production oversight, product traceability, product inspection capabilities and overall processes. Given the stringent review process, many international buyers now rely on these certifications instead of individual customer audits. As a result, we place a high priority on compliance in all of our daily business decisions across our entire operation.”.

A sum of 94687082 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 110.01M shares. Farmmi Inc. shares reached a high of $0.345 and dropped to a low of $0.325 until finishing in the latest session at $0.34.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 58.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3516, while it was recorded at 0.3439 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7488 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,574,516, which is approximately 319.648% of the company’s market cap and around 5.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 402,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in FAMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $68000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 2,041,039 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 39,330 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 473,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,554,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,140 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,000 shares during the same period.