Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ETTX] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.24 at the close of the session, up 4.18%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Zai Lab and Entasis Therapeutics Announce Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial.

SUL-DUR first to achieve statistical non-inferiority in 28-day all-cause mortality in carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter (CRAB) patients.

Statistically significant difference in clinical cure at Test of Cure vs. colistin.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now 31.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETTX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.40 and lowest of $3.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.88, which means current price is +84.09% above from all time high which was touched on 09/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 232.03K shares, ETTX reached a trading volume of 5334261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51.

How has ETTX stock performed recently?

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, ETTX shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ETTX is now -111.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.53. Additionally, ETTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,074,383 per employee.Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]

There are presently around $11 million, or 11.00% of ETTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETTX stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 1,020,748, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.50% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 590,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in ETTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.36 million in ETTX stock with ownership of nearly 104.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ETTX] by around 760,603 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,795,556 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 774,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,330,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 366,144 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,383 shares during the same period.