ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] Is Currently 4.96 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ: ENG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.39%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that ENGlobal Announces Annual Meeting Results.

ENGlobal’s (NASDAQ:ENG) 2021 annual stockholders’ meeting was held yesterday morning in Houston.

Approximately 58% of ENGlobal’s total common stock outstanding was represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy. Of the shares cast for each respective proposal, approximately 99% were cast in favor of the election of William A. Coskey, P.E., Mark A Hess, Lloyd G. Kirchner, Christopher D. Sorrells, and Kevin M. Palma to a one-year term on our Board of Directors, approximately 99% were cast in favor of the ENGlobal Corporation 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, and approximately 99% were cast in favor of the ratification of the appointment of Moss Adams for the fiscal year 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ENG stock rose by 181.75%.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.75 million, with 29.60 million shares outstanding and 21.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ENG stock reached a trading volume of 4649891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]:

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ENGlobal Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2012. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lazard Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2009, representing the official price target for ENGlobal Corporation stock. On August 08, 2008, analysts increased their price target for ENG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENGlobal Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

ENG Stock Performance Analysis:

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, ENG shares gained by 27.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for ENGlobal Corporation [ENG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ENGlobal Corporation Fundamentals:

ENGlobal Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 33.00% of ENG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENG stocks are: OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC with ownership of 1,114,100, which is approximately 4.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 940,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in ENG stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.88 million in ENG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in ENGlobal Corporation [NASDAQ:ENG] by around 1,617,260 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 545,433 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,285,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,448,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,671 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 449,939 shares during the same period.