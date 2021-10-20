Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell -67.38% so far this year. What now?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] closed the trading session at $1.98 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.90, while the highest price level was $2.02. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global application-specific integrated circuit (“ASIC”) chip design company and a manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines, announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.38 percent and weekly performance of 17.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, EBON reached to a volume of 3257335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50.

EBON stock trade performance evaluation

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.16. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2357, while it was recorded at 1.9080 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2084 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 12.93% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,060,868, which is approximately 35.388% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,860,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 million in EBON stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.8 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 4.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 9,570,077 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,819,956 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,478,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,868,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,114,045 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 654,043 shares during the same period.