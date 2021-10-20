Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Stock trading around $64.73 per share: What’s Next?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] traded at a high on 10/19/21, posting a 12.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.73. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $695K for local youth.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised $695,235 for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.

“This has been the most impactful Buck for Kids to date,” said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We’re awestruck by the way our customers showed up for kids in our communities and are so thankful for everyone involved.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5023038 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dutch Bros Inc. stands at 10.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.79%.

The market cap for BROS stock reached $2.00 billion, with 30.91 million shares outstanding and 26.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 5023038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS], while it was recorded at 55.80 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.18. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of $931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $30 million, or 0.10% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 459,005, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; FOCUSED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC, holding 1,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in BROS stocks shares; and ARKADIOS WEALTH ADVISORS, currently with $64000.0 in BROS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 464,120 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,120 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.