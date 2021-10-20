DA Davidson lifts Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.71%. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Hut 8 Joins Alternative Investment Management Summit Dubai Edition 2021.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to be joining the 2021 Dubai Edition of Alternative Investment Management Summit (“AIM Summit”).

On Tuesday, October 12 from 11:55 AM – 12:55 PM GMT+4, Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8, will join the AIM Summit’s Crypto Mining Public Company Panel.

Over the last 12 months, HUT stock rose by 1455.12%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.10 billion, with 142.51 million shares outstanding and 125.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, HUT stock reached a trading volume of 23841404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 53.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1455.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $147 million, or 12.90% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,155,727, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 HONG KONG LTD, holding 1,747,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.95 million in HUT stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $19.12 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 12,195,206 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 11,500 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 25,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,232,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,192,606 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,500 shares during the same period.