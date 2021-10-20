Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] stock Initiated by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $3

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.475 during the day while it closed the day at $0.47. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Fleet Response Adopts Cyren Inbox Security for Defense in Depth Against Phishing.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announced Fleet Response selected Cyren Inbox Security as part of its defense in depth strategy to defend its organization from phishing, business email compromise, and other email-based threats.

Fleet Response is a specialty Third Party Administrator (TPA) providing custom claims management, driver risk monitoring programs, and other high-value services to specialty insurers and corporations that self-insure vehicle fleets. Built from an insurance background, they are experts in understanding and managing risks.

Cyren Ltd. stock has also loss -2.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYRN stock has declined by -25.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.82% and lost -54.42% year-on date.

The market cap for CYRN stock reached $38.27 million, with 75.48 million shares outstanding and 36.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, CYRN reached a trading volume of 3328824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by -13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5405, while it was recorded at 0.4785 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7557 for the last 200 days.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.64 and a Gross Margin at +58.99. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.44.

Return on Total Capital for CYRN is now -36.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 258.35. Additionally, CYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] managed to generate an average of -$77,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 59.30% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 32,211,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,458,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in CYRN stocks shares; and BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.3 million in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 387,561 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 384,901 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 34,567,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,340,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 243,524 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 166,259 shares during the same period.