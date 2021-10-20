Credit Suisse slashes price target on SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] – find out why.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] jumped around 0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.99 at the close of the session, up 6.77%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that SmileDirectClub to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 8, 2021.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced it will report results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 after close of market.

David Katzman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub Inc. stock is now -49.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SDC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.24 and lowest of $5.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.08, which means current price is +29.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.07M shares, SDC reached a trading volume of 22574595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $7.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on SDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has SDC stock performed recently?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, SDC shares dropped by -7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.16 and a Gross Margin at +63.68. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.93.

Return on Total Capital for SDC is now -27.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.86. Additionally, SDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] managed to generate an average of -$19,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 34.80%.

Insider trade positions for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

There are presently around $447 million, or 69.10% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 11,903,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,552,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.22 million in SDC stocks shares; and FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $29.77 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly -46.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 17,580,424 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 29,754,760 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 27,221,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,556,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,839,340 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 14,221,337 shares during the same period.