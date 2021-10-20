Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] moved down -5.70: Why It’s Important

Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: CIFR] closed the trading session at $7.45 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.121, while the highest price level was $8.49. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cipher Mining Announces Agreement to Purchase 28,000 to 56,000 Bitfury Next Generation Mining Rigs.

Delivery Expected to Begin in June 2022 and Extend Through December 2022.

Agreement Brings the Aggregate Hashrate of Mining Rigs under Contract to Between ~13.8 and 19.2 EH/s.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.13 percent and weekly performance of 37.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 848.58K shares, CIFR reached to a volume of 4153376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc. is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.71. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -39.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118 million, or 5.90% of CIFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,384,336, which is approximately 11.603% of the company’s market cap and around 85.00% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,340,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.99 million in CIFR stocks shares; and WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, currently with $9.59 million in CIFR stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:CIFR] by around 6,686,873 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,460,973 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,640,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,788,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIFR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,141,789 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 314,992 shares during the same period.