Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is 198.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 10/19/21, posting a 1.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.68. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Bitfarms Signs Contracts and Commenced Construction of a 210-Megawatt Facility.

– New facility in Argentina greatly expands global Bitcoin mining production at a substantially lower cost -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8891718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 7.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.97%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $1.16 billion, with 151.96 million shares outstanding and 145.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 8891718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.92. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 28.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2433.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $80 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 million in BITF stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.61 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,072,408 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 19,321 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 31,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,123,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,072,408 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.