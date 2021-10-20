Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] moved up 3.56: Why It’s Important

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] price surged by 3.56 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Bit Digital Announces Agreements to Purchase 10,000 Antminers from Bitmain.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the “Company” or “Bit Digital”), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, announced that it has signed agreements with Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”) to purchase 10,000 Bitcoin mining hardware. The announced purchases are expected to increase Bit Digital’s miner fleet hash rate by over 1.0 Exahash (“EH/s”).

Bryan Bullett, Bit Digital’s CEO, stated: “By contracting for these Bitmain units, we have opened a new channel in our procurement strategy, diversifying our access to miners. While we believe we continue to enjoy differentiated access to the miner spot market, and expect to continue our ongoing spot purchases, our deal with Bitmain is an efficient means to procure a large quantum of new miners on attractive terms. This is key, as we believe that scale is paramount in importance in the bitcoin mining business. We look forward to a productive ongoing customer relationship with Bitmain.”.

A sum of 14413400 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.55M shares. Bit Digital Inc. shares reached a high of $11.9252 and dropped to a low of $10.75 until finishing in the latest session at $11.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

BTBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 28.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 11.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.14.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $128,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 19.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 979,109, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 681,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.74 million in BTBT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5.66 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 4744.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 4,971,880 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 418,586 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 14,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,404,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,853,658 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,958 shares during the same period.