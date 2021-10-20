Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Stock trading around $0.86 per share: What’s Next?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 10/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.834, while the highest price level was $0.90. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Agile Therapeutics Applauds Congressional Chairs’ Letter to Biden Administration Requesting Enforcement of Contraceptive Access Under Affordable Care Act.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, applauded House Congressional Committee leaders in urging the Secretaries of U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Treasury, and Labor to enforce the law regarding women’s access to contraceptive methods as dictated by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“We applaud the authors of the letter, Energy and Commerce Chairman, Frank Pallone Jr., Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E Neal, Education and Labor Chairman Robert C. Scott and Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney for bringing this important issue to the forefront. Contraception is a personal choice – one that all women, in consultation with their health care providers, should be empowered to make,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.03 percent and weekly performance of 11.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 5814986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

AGRX stock trade performance evaluation

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.78. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -14.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0128, while it was recorded at 0.8171 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7472 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6549.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.50. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6922.96.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -87.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.49. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,851,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 32.50% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,104,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 million in AGRX stocks shares; and INVESTOR AB, currently with $3.02 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 4,458,108 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,256,383 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,540,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,255,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,425,620 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,971 shares during the same period.