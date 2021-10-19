Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Stock trading around $3.90 per share: What’s Next?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.94% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.47%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, announced the presentation of a poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition, which will be held virtually from October 8-11, 2021. A copy of the poster titled, “Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): An Open-Label Phase 2 Study (BRIGHT [ZYN2-CL-030]),” will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website starting, October 8, 2021 at http://zynerba.com/publications/. Additional meeting information can be found on the AAP website at aapexperience.org.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, ZYNE stock rose by 1.30%. The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $163.68 million, with 40.07 million shares outstanding and 39.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ZYNE stock reached a trading volume of 3693324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57 million, or 39.40% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,579,280, which is approximately 130.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.32 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.39 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 457.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 7,385,446 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,776,466 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,489,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,651,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,756 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 234,272 shares during the same period.