why The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $153.00

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] slipped around -2.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $142.34 at the close of the session, down -1.44%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Christopher Kempczinski, President and CEO of McDonald’s Corporation Newly Elected to P&G Board of Directors at 2021 Annual Meeting.

P&G Shareholders Elect All 12 P&G Directors; Board Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced that at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Christopher Kempczinski, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Corporation, was newly elected to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. P&G shareholders elected all 12 P&G Director nominees, including Mr. Kempczinski and 11 incumbent Directors, with each receiving more than 90 percent support according to preliminary voting results. P&G’s Board is comprised of eminently qualified individuals who bring seasoned judgment and a variety of skills and experiences with them into the boardroom. The elected Directors are also demographically diverse—50 percent women and 33 percent multicultural—with a mix of tenure, age, and industry experience. P&G’s Board of Directors is made up of the following individuals:.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now 2.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $143.70 and lowest of $142.095 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 147.23, which means current price is +17.11% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 9009901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $153.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $160 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.03, while it was recorded at 143.07 for the last single week of trading, and 136.28 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.03%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $222,596 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,832,442, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,782,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.17 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.82 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,402 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 65,999,396 shares. Additionally, 1,241 investors decreased positions by around 80,443,752 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 1,417,390,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,563,834,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,241,151 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 9,670,671 shares during the same period.