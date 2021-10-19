why Ambev S.A. [ABEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.38

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.79 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77479.

Ambev S.A. represents 15.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.91 billion with the latest information. ABEV stock price has been found in the range of $2.72 to $2.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.79M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 15838270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for ABEV stock

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 7.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

145 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 130,065,264 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 154,674,730 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,166,170,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,450,910,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,679,420 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 39,578,090 shares during the same period.