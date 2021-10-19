Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BlackBerry Limited [BB]. What else is Wall St. saying

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] price plunged by -2.32 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on October 13, 2021 that BlackBerry Shines Spotlight on Evolving Cobalt Strike Threat in New Book.

Nation-state backed APT groups, cyber mercenaries and individual cybercriminals continue to use Cobalt Strike to develop new threats.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), during the BlackBerry Security Summit, announced a new book: Finding Beacons In the Dark: A Guide to Cyber Threat Intelligence, detailing the evolution and prevalence of one of the most pervasive tools used by threat actors – Cobalt Strike Beacon. The book details ways to protect against malicious Cobalt Strike payloads and outlines how a robust Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) lifecycle and extended detection and response (XDR) solution can provide the context needed to stop these threats.

A sum of 6009567 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.28M shares. BlackBerry Limited shares reached a high of $10.36 and dropped to a low of $10.08 until finishing in the latest session at $10.10.

The one-year BB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.81. The average equity rating for BB stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 103.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB Stock Performance Analysis:

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BlackBerry Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,149 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 41,649,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.66 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $278.12 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly 0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 14,557,119 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 20,260,472 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 177,987,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,805,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,390,109 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,301,471 shares during the same period.