Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] loss -0.67% or -0.03 points to close at $4.48 with a heavy trading volume of 31045572 shares. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Material Fact – Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to November and December 2021, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, based on the final stockholding positions recorded on October 29, 2021 and November 30, 2021, respectively, as follows:.

Base period of the monthly earnings.

It opened the trading session at $4.42, the shares rose to $4.515 and dropped to $4.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITUB points out that the company has recorded 11.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.74M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 31045572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.05.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.41 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,652 million, or 24.40% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,905,034, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 130,352,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.98 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $262.18 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 15.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 107,869,436 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 78,404,354 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 852,133,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,407,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,181,667 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 24,764,003 shares during the same period.