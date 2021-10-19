Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aramark [ARMK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $36.49 during the day while it closed the day at $36.40. The company report on October 18, 2021 that “Say Cheese!”: Aramark Dishes Up Re-Invented Classics at NBA and NHL Arenas for Cheezin for the Season Campaign.

Arenas to Serve Comfort-Food Cuisine, Aramark Branded Concepts, and Expanded Contactless Ordering Experiences for Guests.

As hockey and basketball fans fill arenas across North America this season, they will be treated to a menu of new dishes, branded concepts, and service innovations from Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the food and beverage provider at seven National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) arenas.

Aramark stock has also loss -1.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARMK stock has inclined by 6.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.99% and lost -5.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ARMK stock reached $9.35 billion, with 255.21 million shares outstanding and 254.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 3887162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $29, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ARMK stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARMK shares from 23 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

ARMK stock trade performance evaluation

Aramark [ARMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.35, while it was recorded at 36.66 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aramark [ARMK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to -7.70%.

Aramark [ARMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,572 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,624,019, which is approximately 1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,763,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.18 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $725.44 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 22,728,404 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 17,579,293 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 222,648,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,956,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,171 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,942 shares during the same period.