Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] jumped around 0.95 points on Monday, while shares priced at $29.51 at the close of the session, up 3.33%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Raises Fiscal 2021 OutlookAnnounces 20% Increase to Quarterly Dividend.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended September 11, 2021.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock is now 67.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACI Stock saw the intraday high of $30.01 and lowest of $27.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.09, which means current price is +84.78% above from all time high which was touched on 09/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 4892889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $29.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $35, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.69, while it was recorded at 28.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.60 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -9.60%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $8,134 million, or 59.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in ACI stocks shares; and DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC., currently with $514.24 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 13,693,692 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 7,957,511 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 253,989,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,640,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,392,368 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,136,161 shares during the same period.