Vale S.A. [VALE] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $15.80

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.02%.

Over the last 12 months, VALE stock rose by 32.78%. The one-year Vale S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.27. The average equity rating for VALE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.83 billion, with 5.10 billion shares outstanding and 4.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.46M shares, VALE stock reached a trading volume of 31171395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vale S.A. [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $25.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on VALE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VALE Stock Performance Analysis:

Vale S.A. [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 19.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vale S.A. Fundamentals:

Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

VALE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to 11.10%.

Vale S.A. [VALE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,491 million, or 25.70% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 267,625,033, which is approximately -0.839% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 194,710,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.86 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly 5.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

278 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 98,602,037 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 113,406,968 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 1,054,530,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,539,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,368,205 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 54,173,843 shares during the same period.