Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Is Currently -0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] loss -0.75% or -0.01 points to close at $0.65 with a heavy trading volume of 60557759 shares. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) (“Alcanna”) pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna (“Alcanna Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the “Transaction”). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck can be found here.

With over 25 years of experience in retailing regulated products, Alcanna is Canada’s largest private liquor retailer, operating 171 locations predominantly in Alberta under its three retail brands “Wine and Beyond”, “Liquor Depot” and “Ace Liquor”. Alcanna’s strategic partner, in which it holds an approximately 63% equity interest, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) (“Nova”), is one of Canada’s largest cannabis retailers offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at value prices. Nova currently operates 62 stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario primarily under the “Value Buds” and “Nova Cannabis” banners.

It opened the trading session at $0.655, the shares rose to $0.6561 and dropped to $0.643, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNDL points out that the company has recorded -22.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -364.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 82.69M shares, SNDL reached to a volume of 60557759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7180, while it was recorded at 0.6594 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9390 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $101 million, or 9.00% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 70,918,251, which is approximately 982.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,511,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.65 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $12.28 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 108.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 104,415,224 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,198,655 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 31,439,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,053,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,689,329 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,907,083 shares during the same period.